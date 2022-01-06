Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.95

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.95 and traded as high as C$18.01. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 1,592,890 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.95.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

