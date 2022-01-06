Primalbase Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $396.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $944,529.83 and $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for about $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Primalbase Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.58 or 0.07858186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.28 or 0.99925471 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

