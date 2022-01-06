Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 8,614 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

