Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 1604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Principal Financial have outperformed its industry in the past year. It remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position and plans to return $3 billion by 2022. However, high costs weigh on the company's margins. Also, dilution from acquisitions is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

