Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 71.8% in December

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $350,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

