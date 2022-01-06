Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Priority Technology worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Priority Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Priority Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Priority Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $439.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTH shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

