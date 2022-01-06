Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRVA. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.00 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,609,753 shares of company stock valued at $127,564,093.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

