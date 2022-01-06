ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.24. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 156,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 42.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ProAssurance by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ProAssurance by 162.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

