Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.93. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 103,970 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth about $226,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

