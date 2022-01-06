PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 250,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

