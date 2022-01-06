ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

