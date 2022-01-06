ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRQR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

PRQR stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $389.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

