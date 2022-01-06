Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,450. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at $969,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,444 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

