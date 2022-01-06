Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.