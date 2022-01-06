ProximaX Market Capitalization Reaches $27.68 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $27.68 million and approximately $427,942.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.07 or 0.07690313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,777.98 or 1.00024511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007765 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

