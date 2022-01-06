PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.50

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.50 and last traded at $187.50, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.85.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.