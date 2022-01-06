PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.76.
About PT Astra International Tbk
