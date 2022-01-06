PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 378 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 378 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $15,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 1,372,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,751. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

