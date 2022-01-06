Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

