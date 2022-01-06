Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PLSE opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.