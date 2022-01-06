Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Up 34.6% in December

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Puma stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Get Puma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.