Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

