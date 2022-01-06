Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

KEY opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

