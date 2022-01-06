Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.95 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $314.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.13. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $323.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

