Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Lifted by Wedbush

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

