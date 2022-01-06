QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading 5.9% Higher

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.68. 40,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 36,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

