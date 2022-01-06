QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $54.30

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.30, but opened at $52.28. QIAGEN shares last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 1,848 shares traded.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after purchasing an additional 311,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

