Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.51

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 2901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,230 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quanterix by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.