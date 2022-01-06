Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $89,242.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,527,078 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

