Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.