QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QNST. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $964.97 million, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

