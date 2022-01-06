Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $32.62 million and $1.32 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00060388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.58 or 0.07822985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,001.09 or 1.00011611 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

