RAMP (RAMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.73 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. RAMP has a total market cap of $67.80 million and $6.73 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,352,079 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.