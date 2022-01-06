Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Randolph Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $79.00 million $19.93 million 9.09 Randolph Bancorp Competitors $1.23 billion $222.18 million 12.87

Randolph Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. Randolph Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Randolph Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Randolph Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 21.10% 14.79% 2.01% Randolph Bancorp Competitors 28.86% 12.44% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Randolph Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Randolph Bancorp Competitors 2166 9025 7313 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randolph Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randolph Bancorp peers beat Randolph Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts. The Envision Mortgage segment comprises gains on loan origination and sales activities, loan servicing income, and interest income on loans held for sale and residential construction loans. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

