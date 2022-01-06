Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $13,945,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 112,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

