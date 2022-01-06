Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,631 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after acquiring an additional 432,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $47.84 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $126,068. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

