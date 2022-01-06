Raymond James & Associates Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Mercury Systems worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

MRCY stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

