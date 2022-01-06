Raymond James & Associates Has $6.74 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last ninety days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.91 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

