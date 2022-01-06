Raymond James & Associates Has $6.84 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 82,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 374,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

