Raymond James & Associates Purchases 19,266 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Avista worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.