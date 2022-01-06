Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,920 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

