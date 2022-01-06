Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,887 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

