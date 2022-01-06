Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,437 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.