Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 47,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

