Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.91% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PALL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,350,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $173.98 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $280.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.