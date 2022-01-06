Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 93,728 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 264.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 93,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

