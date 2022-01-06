Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,548 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.