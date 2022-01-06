Realio Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $247,703.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $247,703.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

