Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 198,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,321. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth $3,179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth $2,346,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3,331.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,293 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

