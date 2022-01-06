Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Südzucker (SZU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Südzucker (ETR: SZU):

1/4/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €16.40 ($18.64) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €16.40 ($18.64) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/21/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €13.70 ($15.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/16/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €15.20 ($17.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/15/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €13.70 ($15.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.69 ($15.56) on Thursday. Südzucker AG has a 12-month low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.61). The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.39.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.